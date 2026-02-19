Checking in on Rochester's kids
A local nonprofit says changes and challenges at the federal level are deeply affecting Rochester-area families.
ROC the Future Alliance is focused on improving educational and life outcomes for children from cradle to career. Each year, it examines the state of youth wellbeing.
We discuss what the organization has learned in the last year, and what local leaders and community members can do to help put more children on a path to success.
Our guests:
- Toyin Anderson-Smith, parent/family partner for ROC the Future Alliance
- Brian Lewis, executive director of ROC the Future Alliance
- Erika Rosenberg, president and CEO of the Center for Governmental Research
- Ja’yonna Willis, sophomore at Our Lady of Mercy for Young Women