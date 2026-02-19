© 2026 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Checking in on Rochester's kids

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 19, 2026 at 4:49 PM EST
WXXI News

A local nonprofit says changes and challenges at the federal level are deeply affecting Rochester-area families.

ROC the Future Alliance is focused on improving educational and life outcomes for children from cradle to career. Each year, it examines the state of youth wellbeing.

We discuss what the organization has learned in the last year, and what local leaders and community members can do to help put more children on a path to success.

Our guests:

Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Julie Williams
