Connections: Discussing Monroe County's new pandemic relief program for small businesses

On Wednesday, Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced a new set of grants to help small businesses during the pandemic. The county will use $15 million in federal relief funding to provide support for personal services businesses, including retail and dining.

We talk about the program, who is eligible, and we take questions from business owners who want to apply. Our guests:

  • Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County Legislator
  • Ana Liss, director of the Monroe County Department of Planning and Development, and executive director of the Monroe County IDA and IDC
  • Kristen Flores-Fratto, chef and owner of the Gate House
