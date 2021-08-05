Coming up on Connections: Thursday, August 5

First hour: Should we stop abusing the animals we eat?

Second hour: What's new and hot in TV?

California will soon see the vast majority of its pork supply disappear. That's because voters overwhelmingly passed a law in 2018 calling for better standards for animals raised for slaughter. Most pigs are still kept in cramped cages that won't comply with the new rules. The impact will go beyond the pigs; bacon is big business, and restauranteurs are concerned with narrowing menus. Meanwhile, states like New York are considering their own animal welfare laws. Our guests discuss it:

Chris Hartman, founder and president of Headwater Food Hub

Chris Lindstrom, co-founder of CurAte, and host of the Food About Town and In Good Spirits podcasts

Andrea Parros, owner and operator of The Red Fern

Then in our second hour, earlier this week, Vulture published a list of 25 notable new releases over the next two weeks. It includes movies, art, books, music, theater, and TV shows. The last category is the focus of this hour: what's new and hot in TV? We talk about a number of popular shows that are making their return, as well as new series that could become favorites. Experts say competition among streaming services is fierce. What about cable? Is appointment viewing still a thing? Our guests take a look at the current TV landscape and weigh in on the future of the medium. Our guests: