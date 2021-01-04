Coming up on Connections: Monday, January 4

First hour: Annette Campbell, founder of The Tax Experience

Second hour: Assessing President-elect Biden's Cabinet appointments

The pandemic has hammered Black-owned businesses, according to new data from the National Bureau of Economic Research. The organization found that 41 percent of Black-owned businesses have closed during the pandemic, compared to just 17 percent of white-owned businesses. That's what makes Annette Campbell's story so unusual: she just opened her own business in Rochester called The Tax Experience. Campbell has overcome significant personal hardships, including financial hardships, and now hopes her business will put others on the track to financial stability. We discuss her path to opening a business, and the challenge of doing it during a pandemic. Our guest:

Annette Campbell, founder and CEO of The Tax Experience

President-elect Biden has been unveiling his selections for various Cabinet positions. The response has varied, depending on the choice. Biden selected former Iowa governor Tom Vilsack to be the Secretary of Agriculture; Vilsack held that position for all eight years that Biden was vice president. Tom Philpott of "Mother Jones" wrote that this was a chance to bring new energy to an important position, but instead, Biden delivered "stale white bread." On the other hand, Biden's selection of Rep. Deb Haaland, a Laguna Pueblo member from New Mexico, would represent a historic change. Haaland would be the first Indigenous person to serve as a Cabinet secretary. Our guests look ahead: