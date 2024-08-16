Kseniya KalaurDigital Media Strategist
Kseniya Kalaur is a digital strategist working with cross-functional teams to produce and analyze digital content on social media platforms and websites. She's passionate about AI, sports, music and space exploration.
ConnectionsIs soccer growing in popularity in the U.S.; and local Gen Z-ers on finding connection: coming up on "Connections," Friday, August 16, 2024WXXI's Kseniya Kalaur guest hosts this edition of "Connections" on Friday, August 16, 2024. In the first hour, she and her guests explore the growing popularity of soccer in the U.S. In the second hour, she and local 20- and 30-somethings talk about how they find connection with other young people.