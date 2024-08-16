© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Kseniya Kalaur, wearing a graduation robe, smiles at the camera in front of the University of Rochester library

Kseniya Kalaur

Digital Media Strategist

Kseniya Kalaur is a digital strategist working with cross-functional teams to produce and analyze digital content on social media platforms and websites. She's passionate about AI, sports, music and space exploration.