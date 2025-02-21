© 2025 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

AI, free speech, and the future

By Kseniya Kalaur,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 21, 2025 at 2:24 PM EST
Jeff Allan
1 of 2  — Jeff Allan
Jeff Allan
Nazareth College
A smiling woman with long dark hair wearing glasses, a red button-down shirt, a black jacket, and a necklace
2 of 2  — Mona S.jpg
Mona Seghatoleslami
A young woman with long blonde hair sits in front of a microphone in a radio talk studio.
Julie Williams
WXXI News
Guest host Kseniya Kalaur on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 26, 2024

This week, OpenAI announced a major shift: its AI models will no longer avoid controversial topics, but instead, engage with them under a policy of “intellectual freedom.” The company says ChatGPT should “seek the truth together” with users, rather than refuse to answer sensitive questions.

For years, AI companies have controlled what their models say, deciding what’s harmful, what’s neutral, and whether AI should ever take a stance. Now, OpenAI claims that AI should not lie, omit context, or push a moral position.

But what does that actually look like in practice? Will AI become more open and informative, or will this change create new challenges in how we interact with these models?

Guest host Kseniya Kalaur explores it all with our guests:

  • Jeffrey Allan, Ph.D., director of the Institute for Responsible Technology and assistant professor in the School of Business and Leadership at Nazareth University
  • Mona Seghatoleslami, music director and afternoon host on WXXI Classical

Connections
Kseniya Kalaur
Kseniya Kalaur is a digital strategist working with cross-functional teams to produce and analyze digital content on social media platforms and websites. She's passionate about AI, sports, music and space exploration.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
