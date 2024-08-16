Is soccer growing in popularity in the U.S.?
Next month, a new soccer-specific bar will open in Rochester. The owner is placing a bet on the increasing popularity of soccer, leading up to the 2026 World Cup.
So is soccer growing? How can it overcome what has held the sport back in this country for decades? WXXI's Kseniya Kalaur guest hosts this hour.
In studio:
- John Bourgeois, co-owner of the Boot Room
- Ben Cross, head coach of the men's soccer team at the University of Rochester
- Kevin Roman, manager of the Old Toad
- Daniel Kushner, arts writer for CITY Magazine