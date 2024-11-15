AI in academia; Gen Z relationships: coming up on "Connections," 11/15/24

ryzhi / stock.adobe.com Stock image: An abstract representation of AI.

12:00: AI in academia

1:00: Gen Z relationships

According to Digital Academia Council’s “Global AI Student Survey 2024”, 86 percent of students claim to use artificial intelligence (AI) in their studies – for everything from searching for information, checking grammar, summarizing and paraphrasing documents, and creating first drafts. 59 percent of students surveyed say that universities should increase the use of AI in teaching and learning. 73 percent of the students think that universities should provide training for faculty in the effective use of AI tools. So what does generative AI really mean for academia? WXXI’s Kseniya Kalaur discusses the question with our guests:



Dan Keating, clinical assistant professor and faculty director of academic support for the Simon Business School at the University of Rochester

Samiya Yesmin, MBA class of 2026 at the Simon Business School at the University of Rochester

Sarah Cedeño, lecturer in the Department of English at SUNY Brockport

Whitney Gegg-Harrison, Ph.D., associate professor at the University of Rochester, who has a background in computational linguistics and brain and cognitive sciences

Then in our second hour, we explore how members of Gen Z are navigating romantic relationships. For instance, according to the Survey Center on American Life, nearly half of young men are opting not to date. Girls around the country are going “boysober,” meaning they abstain from all things dating – including sex – as an act of self-care. Host Kseniya Kalaur and her guests talk about what makes relationships feel so different for young people now. In studio:

