Gen Z relationships

By Kseniya Kalaur,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 15, 2024 at 2:35 PM EST
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at foreground left has long blonde hair and is wearing a beige blazer, blue shirt, jeans and brown boots; a man at background left is wearing a white baseball cap, glasses and a black shirt; a woman at background right has long blonde hair and is wearing a yellow, red and green plaid scarf and brown shirt; a woman at foreground right has long blonde hair and is wearing a white sweatshirt, jeans and red and white sneakers.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Megan Clifford, (background) Spencer Ciulla and Faye Conley with guest host Kseniya Kalaur on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, November 15, 2024
A young woman with long blonde hair sits in front of a microphone in a radio talk studio.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Guest host Kseniya Kalaur on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 26, 2024

We explore how members of Gen Z are navigating romantic relationships.

For instance, according to the Survey Center on American Life, nearly half of young men are opting not to date. Girls around the country are going “boysober,” meaning they abstain from all things dating – including sex – as an act of self-care.

Host Kseniya Kalaur and her guests talk about what makes relationships feel so different for young people now.

In studio:

Connections
Kseniya Kalaur
Kseniya Kalaur is a digital strategist working with cross-functional teams to produce and analyze digital content on social media platforms and websites. She's passionate about AI, sports, music and space exploration.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
