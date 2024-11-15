Gen Z relationships

Julie Williams / WXXI News Guest host Kseniya Kalaur on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 26, 2024

We explore how members of Gen Z are navigating romantic relationships.

For instance, according to the Survey Center on American Life, nearly half of young men are opting not to date. Girls around the country are going “boysober,” meaning they abstain from all things dating – including sex – as an act of self-care.

Host Kseniya Kalaur and her guests talk about what makes relationships feel so different for young people now.

In studio:

