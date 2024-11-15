AI in academia

Julie Williams / WXXI News Guest host Kseniya Kalaur on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 26, 2024

According to Digital Academia Council’s “Global AI Student Survey 2024”, 86 percent of students claim to use artificial intelligence (AI) in their studies – for everything from searching for information, checking grammar, summarizing and paraphrasing documents, and creating first drafts.

59 percent of students surveyed say that universities should increase the use of AI in teaching and learning. 73 percent of the students think that universities should provide training for faculty in the effective use of AI tools.

So what does generative AI really mean for academia? WXXI’s Kseniya Kalaur discusses the question with our guests:

