© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

AI in academia

By Kseniya Kalaur,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 15, 2024 at 2:32 PM EST
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at foreground left has long brown hair and is wearing a green and black scarf, black long-sleeved sweater, jeans and brown boots; a woman at background left has long dark hair and is wearing a red sweater; a man at background right has short grey hair and is wearing glasses and a green button-down shirt; a woman at foreground right has long blonde hair and is wearing a white sweatshirt, jeans and red and white sneakers.
1 of 2  — (foreground) Sarah Cedeño, (background) Samiya Yesmin and Dan Keating with guest host Kseniya Kalaur on "Connections"
(foreground) Sarah Cedeño, (background) Samiya Yesmin and Dan Keating with guest host Kseniya Kalaur on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, November 15, 2024
Julie Williams / WXXI News
A woman with short blonde hair and glasses is wearing a green scarf and grey cardigan sweater.
2 of 2  — Headshot_Gegg-Harrison.jpg
Whitney Gegg-Harrison
J. Adam Fenster / Provided
A young woman with long blonde hair sits in front of a microphone in a radio talk studio.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Guest host Kseniya Kalaur on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 26, 2024

According to Digital Academia Council’s “Global AI Student Survey 2024”, 86 percent of students claim to use artificial intelligence (AI) in their studies – for everything from searching for information, checking grammar, summarizing and paraphrasing documents, and creating first drafts.

59 percent of students surveyed say that universities should increase the use of AI in teaching and learning. 73 percent of the students think that universities should provide training for faculty in the effective use of AI tools.

So what does generative AI really mean for academia? WXXI’s Kseniya Kalaur discusses the question with our guests:

  • Dan Keating, clinical assistant professor and faculty director of academic support for the Simon Business School at the University of Rochester
  • Samiya Yesmin, MBA class of 2026 at the Simon Business School at the University of Rochester
  • Sarah Cedeño, lecturer in the Department of English at SUNY Brockport 
  • Whitney Gegg-Harrison, Ph.D., associate professor at the University of Rochester, who has a background in computational linguistics and brain and cognitive sciences
Connections
Kseniya Kalaur
Kseniya Kalaur is a digital strategist working with cross-functional teams to produce and analyze digital content on social media platforms and websites. She's passionate about AI, sports, music and space exploration.
See stories by Kseniya Kalaur
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams