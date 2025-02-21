Why is the job market so challenging for Gen Z?

Julie Williams / WXXI News Guest host Kseniya Kalaur on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 26, 2024

Gen Z job seekers say landing a job as a young professional feels harder than ever. The economy is strong, companies say they’re desperate for talent, and job openings are everywhere.

Yet, many young people with degrees, internships, and relevant experience say they are struggling to get hired. Some report applying to hundreds of positions with no response.

Others say they make it to the final round, only to lose out to candidates with more experience. Many others say they end up in lower-paying jobs outside their field.

The data reflects this disconnect: unemployment for recent graduates has risen, and surveys show nearly half of Gen Z workers are considering leaving their jobs because they feel undervalued.

Employers insist there’s a labor shortage, but young job seekers state they aren’t seeing the opportunities. Guest host Kseniya Kalaur explores the state of the job market for young professionals with our panel.

Our Guests:

