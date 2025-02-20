© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

AI, free speech, and the future

WXXI News | By Kseniya Kalaur
Published February 20, 2025 at 11:52 PM EST
Stock image: An abstract representation of AI.
ryzhi
/
stock.adobe.com
Stock image: An abstract representation of AI.

12:00: AI, free speech, and the future

1:00: Why is the job market so challenging for Gen Z?

This week, OpenAI announced a major shift: its AI models will no longer avoid controversial topics, but instead, engage with them under a policy of “intellectual freedom.” The company says ChatGPT should “seek the truth together” with users, rather than refuse to answer sensitive questions. For years, AI companies have controlled what their models say, deciding what’s harmful, what’s neutral, and whether AI should ever take a stance. Now, OpenAI claims that AI should not lie, omit context, or push a moral position. But what does that actually look like in practice? Will AI become more open and informative, or will this change create new challenges in how we interact with these models? Guest host Kseniya Kalaur explores it all with our guest:

  • Jeffrey Allan, Ph.D., director of the Institute for Responsible Technology and assistant professor in the School of Business and Leadership at Nazareth University

Then in our second hour, Gen Z job seekers say landing a job as a young professional feels harder than ever. The economy is strong, companies say they’re desperate for talent, and job openings are everywhere. Yet, many young people with degrees, internships, and relevant experience say they are struggling to get hired. Some report applying to hundreds of positions with no response. Others say they make it to the final round, only to lose out to candidates with more experience. Many others say they end up in lower-paying jobs outside their field. The data reflects this disconnect: unemployment for recent graduates has risen, and surveys show nearly half of Gen Z workers are considering leaving their jobs because they feel undervalued. Employers insist there’s a labor shortage, but young job seekers state they aren’t seeing the opportunities. Guest host Kseniya Kalaur explores the state of the job market for young professionals with our panel. In studio:

  • Brian Carroll, owner of Laine Recruiting
  • Justin Lewis, MBA, tech entrepreneur and MBA career consultant
  • Kevyn Rustici, vice president and chief operating officer of Boulter Industrial Contractors, Inc. 
Connections
Kseniya Kalaur
Kseniya Kalaur is a digital strategist working with cross-functional teams to produce and analyze digital content on social media platforms and websites. She's passionate about AI, sports, music and space exploration.
See stories by Kseniya Kalaur

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.