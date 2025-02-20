12:00: AI, free speech, and the future

1:00: Why is the job market so challenging for Gen Z?

This week, OpenAI announced a major shift: its AI models will no longer avoid controversial topics, but instead, engage with them under a policy of “intellectual freedom.” The company says ChatGPT should “seek the truth together” with users, rather than refuse to answer sensitive questions. For years, AI companies have controlled what their models say, deciding what’s harmful, what’s neutral, and whether AI should ever take a stance. Now, OpenAI claims that AI should not lie, omit context, or push a moral position. But what does that actually look like in practice? Will AI become more open and informative, or will this change create new challenges in how we interact with these models? Guest host Kseniya Kalaur explores it all with our guest:



Jeffrey Allan, Ph.D., director of the Institute for Responsible Technology and assistant professor in the School of Business and Leadership at Nazareth University

Then in our second hour, Gen Z job seekers say landing a job as a young professional feels harder than ever. The economy is strong, companies say they’re desperate for talent, and job openings are everywhere. Yet, many young people with degrees, internships, and relevant experience say they are struggling to get hired. Some report applying to hundreds of positions with no response. Others say they make it to the final round, only to lose out to candidates with more experience. Many others say they end up in lower-paying jobs outside their field. The data reflects this disconnect: unemployment for recent graduates has risen, and surveys show nearly half of Gen Z workers are considering leaving their jobs because they feel undervalued. Employers insist there’s a labor shortage, but young job seekers state they aren’t seeing the opportunities. Guest host Kseniya Kalaur explores the state of the job market for young professionals with our panel. In studio:

