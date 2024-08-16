Is soccer growing in popularity in the U.S.; and local Gen Z-ers on finding connection: coming up on "Connections," Friday, August 16, 2024

Melinda Nagy / Adobe Stock

12:00: Is soccer growing in popularity in the U.S.?

1:00: Local Gen Z-ers on finding connection

Next month, a new soccer-specific bar will open in Rochester. The owner is placing a bet on the increasing popularity of soccer, leading up to the 2026 World Cup. So is soccer growing? How can it overcome what has held the sport back in this country for decades? WXXI's Kseniya Kalaur guest hosts this hour. In studio:



John Bourgeois, co-owner of the Boot Room

Ben Cross, men’s soccer coach at the University of Rochester

Kevin Roman, manager of the Old Toad

Daniel Kushner, CITY Magazine arts writer

Then in our second hour, how do young people in Rochester find connection – or not? Gen Z-ers regularly say they feel disconnected, and are less interested in both dating and just hanging out in person. So where do Gen Z-ers go to get together? How do they connect? Guest host Kseniya Kalaur explores those questions and more. Our guests:

