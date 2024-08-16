© 2024 WXXI News
Connections

Is soccer growing in popularity in the U.S.; and local Gen Z-ers on finding connection: coming up on "Connections," Friday, August 16, 2024

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackKseniya Kalaur
Published August 16, 2024 at 9:49 AM EDT
This photo shows the lower half of two soccer players' legs running after a soccer ball on a field. More players' legs are visible in the background.
Melinda Nagy
/
Adobe Stock

12:00: Is soccer growing in popularity in the U.S.?

1:00: Local Gen Z-ers on finding connection

Next month, a new soccer-specific bar will open in Rochester. The owner is placing a bet on the increasing popularity of soccer, leading up to the 2026 World Cup. So is soccer growing? How can it overcome what has held the sport back in this country for decades? WXXI's Kseniya Kalaur guest hosts this hour. In studio:

  • John Bourgeois, co-owner of the Boot Room
  • Ben Cross, men’s soccer coach at the University of Rochester
  • Kevin Roman, manager of the Old Toad
  • Daniel Kushner, CITY Magazine arts writer

Then in our second hour, how do young people in Rochester find connection – or not? Gen Z-ers regularly say they feel disconnected, and are less interested in both dating and just hanging out in person. So where do Gen Z-ers go to get together? How do they connect? Guest host Kseniya Kalaur explores those questions and more. Our guests:

  • Anna Eggleton, producer and performer
  • Allure Simmons, party promoter, hostess, and model
  • Sunny Sweeny, bar manager at the Playhouse/Swillburger and singer/guitarist in KINDOFKIND
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Kseniya Kalaur
Kseniya Kalaur is a digital strategist working with cross-functional teams to produce and analyze digital content on social media platforms and websites. She's passionate about AI, sports, music and space exploration.
See stories by Kseniya Kalaur

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.