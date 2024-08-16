© 2024 WXXI News
Local Gen Z-ers on finding connection

By Kseniya Kalaur,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published August 16, 2024 at 2:41 PM EDT
Four young people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the woman on the far left has dark hair and is wearing a black tank top, denim shorts and sneakers; the man on the near left is bald and has a brown beard and is wearing a brown and yellow plaid long sleeved button down shirt; the woman on the near right has long dark hair and is wearing a light grey long sleeved shirt with blue writing; the woman on the far right has long blonde hair and is wearing a white short sleeved shirt with blue stripes on the shoulder, jeans and bright pink sneakers.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Allure Simmons, (background) Sunny Sweeny and Anna Eggleton with guest host Kseniya Kalaur on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 16, 2024
A young woman with long blonde hair sits in front of a microphone in a radio talk studio.
Julie Williams
/
WXXI News
Guest host Kseniya Kalaur on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 26, 2024

How do young people in Rochester find connection – or not?

Gen Z-ers regularly say they feel disconnected, and are less interested in both dating and just hanging out in person. So where do Gen Z-ers go to get together? How do they connect?

Guest host Kseniya Kalaur explores those questions and more.

Our guests:

  • Anna Eggleton, producer and performer
  • Allure Simmons, party promoter, hostess, and model
  • Sunny Sweeny, bar manager at the Playhouse/Swillburger and singer/guitarist in KINDOFKIND
