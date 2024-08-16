Local Gen Z-ers on finding connection
How do young people in Rochester find connection – or not?
Gen Z-ers regularly say they feel disconnected, and are less interested in both dating and just hanging out in person. So where do Gen Z-ers go to get together? How do they connect?
Guest host Kseniya Kalaur explores those questions and more.
Our guests:
- Anna Eggleton, producer and performer
- Allure Simmons, party promoter, hostess, and model
- Sunny Sweeny, bar manager at the Playhouse/Swillburger and singer/guitarist in KINDOFKIND