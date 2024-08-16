Local Gen Z-ers on finding connection

Julie Williams / WXXI News Guest host Kseniya Kalaur on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, August 26, 2024

How do young people in Rochester find connection – or not?

Gen Z-ers regularly say they feel disconnected, and are less interested in both dating and just hanging out in person. So where do Gen Z-ers go to get together? How do they connect?

Guest host Kseniya Kalaur explores those questions and more.

