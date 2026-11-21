A national effort to ensure that only winners of the popular vote become president could reach a critical milestone soon.

It's a possible outcome of huge Democratic wins in this month's midterm elections.

Next year, Democrats will fully control five states that could sign the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, an agreement among states to award their presidential electoral votes to the winner of the nationwide popular vote, not the winner of their respective states.

If they do join other 18 Democratic-led states — plus the District of Columbia — that are in the compact, the effort will have surpassed the needed 270 electoral votes required to go into effect, making an end run around the Electoral College. So far no Republican-led states have joined the compact and the party is largely not unified on the issue.

There are still plenty of political, practical and legal hurdles that this effort would need to clear. But proponents are optimistic many of those hurdles will be cleared – even perhaps in time for the next presidential election.

"I've never been more confident that 63% of American voters can get what they want in the 2028 presidential election, which is a national popular vote for president." Patrick Rosenstiel, a senior consultant to National Popular Vote, the group pushing for the compact in states across the country, told NPR, referencing Pew polling.

Right now, the compact has a total of 222 electoral votes. The five states that will soon be completely in the hands of Democrats – Arizona, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Nevada and Wisconsin – add up to 61 electoral votes. Combinations of at least four of those states would put the compact over 270.

So far, governors and incoming governors in Pennsylvania and Nevada have said they are open to signing legislation that would bring their states into the interstate agreement. But other governors have yet to publicly weigh in.

One of the looming questions over these efforts is whether these states – all presidential battlegrounds – would be willing to give up their immense influence in elections ahead of the 2028 presidential contests.

And leaders in each state will also have to weigh whether they want to be the tipping point in moving forward a movement that could upend how the U.S. decides presidential winners.

Already, some Democrats are more reticent on the issue than they were before. For example, Democratic Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs, who had previously supported the measure, has not commented recently on whether the state's new Democratic majorities should sign on. NPR reached out to Hobbs' office for comment but did not receive a response before publication.

And then of course, there are the various legal and logistical hurdles.

The practical and legal hurdles

Some legal scholars have observed that this agreement between states could run afoul of the compact clause in the Constitution, which says that "no state shall, without the consent of Congress … enter into any agreement or compact with another state … unless actually invaded, or in such imminent danger as will not admit of delay."

Norman Miller, a constitutional law professor at Willamette University, said that beyond the legal hurdles, he sees a range of practical issues with the compact.

Mostly, he said, it could upend what is a core feature of American presidential elections, which is that they are largely decentralized.

States individually decide who can vote and how they can vote. He said forcing electors from one state to vote according to the tallies in another state could create some tension.

"We would want to have a standardized, uniform set of rules regarding who gets to vote for president, how they vote, how those votes are tabulated, and to have a federal election authority doing that tabulation," he said. "I think trying to nationalize [the current system] and entrusting a national election to 51 separate election administrators would just sow discord and distrust."

But John Koza, the chairman of National Popular Vote, said if the compact works the way it is supposed to, none of that will be necessary.

"We don't need a centralized bureaucracy or a presidentially appointed commission that could be manipulated," he told NPR. "The simple fact is current state and federal law provide for the issuance of a certified vote count from each state. And all that has to be done is add them up."

But mostly, Miller said the biggest question before this effort is whether such a large reform should be done via a constitutional amendment.

Upending the Electoral College, some argue, would be a profound change to how the U.S. chooses the leader of the free world. Opponents of a national popular vote, such as Save Our States, argue that without the incentives created by the Electoral College, American politics will move more toward "toward more regional politics and would exacerbate existing divides."

Miller said even though it will be much more difficult to pull off, it would be worth going through a more fulsome process via Article 5 to get rid of the Electoral College, instead of working around it.

"This is where I think process matters," he said. "If you really want to have a national popular vote for the president and avoid all of the legal and practical difficulties, you need to do that through a constitutional amendment, because only a constitutional amendment can address the legal and practical challenges of conducting a national popular vote for the presidency."

A similar effort to pass an amendment to get rid of the Electoral College in 1969 failed, though. And very few amendments have even gotten close to passing in recent history.

Rosenstiel, the consultant to the National Popular Vote, said this is why he thinks groups like his are seeking a creative solution to something most Americans agree is a problem.

And, he said, he ultimately thinks a national popular vote will solve multiple problems at once. For one, he said, it will force presidential candidates to appeal to most of the country, as opposed to a select group of voters in battleground states.

And, importantly, he said, it would make all voters feel like their vote matters.

"We should have a system where every American citizen feels valued and is valued when they cast their vote," he said. "And there's only one reform that delivers it."

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