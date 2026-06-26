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Morning news brief

NPR | By Michel Martin,
Leila Fadel
Published June 26, 2026 at 4:45 AM EDT

Rescuers in Venezuela continue search for the missing after devastating earthquakes, SCOTUS rulings give Trump more power to set immigration policy, Trump works to woo struggling American farmers.

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Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel