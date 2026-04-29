Palestinian refugee uses art to share the story of his childhood with his daughter

Jennifer Vanasco is an editor on the NPR Culture Desk, where she also reports on theater, visual arts, cultural institutions, the intersection of tech/culture and the economics of the arts.
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