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Palestinian refugee uses art to share the story of his childhood with his daughter

NPR | By Jennifer Vanasco
Published April 29, 2026 at 4:37 AM EDT

Basel Zaraa was a Palestinian refugee. When his 5-year-old daughter started asking him questions, he told her this story.

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Jennifer Vanasco
Jennifer Vanasco is an editor on the NPR Culture Desk, where she also reports on theater, visual arts, cultural institutions, the intersection of tech/culture and the economics of the arts.