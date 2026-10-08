Geva Theatre begins search for new artistic director

Geva Theatre is embarking on a search for a new artistic director, as that role will be vacated at the end of December.

Elizabeth Williamson, who currently holds that title, said working with the staff, artists, and audiences at Geva has been "one of the great honors" of her career.

She is leaving to join San Francisco's American Conservatory Theatre.

“Having grown up and started my career in the San Francisco Bay Area, this will be a real homecoming for me," Williamson said in a statement, "but I will miss everyone here in Rochester. I’m very proud of the beautiful work we’ve made together over the past 4+ seasons, and I know Geva couldn’t be in better hands under James’ leadership.”

Williamson, an Obie Award-winning director, joined Geva in 2022 for the theater's 50th anniversary season.

“Elizabeth has led our organization through a challenging time in theatre history," Geva's board chair, Faheem Masood, said in a statement. "We acknowledge her steadfast leadership and dedication and wish her the best of luck in San Francisco. As a board, we are confident we will identify the next leader to build upon our strong history and are excited about what the future holds for Geva.”

Geva’s Board of Trustees announced it is launching a plan for a transition, and beginning a search process to identify a new artistic partner. That partner will join Executive Director James Haskins.

“It has been my great pleasure working alongside Elizabeth since I joined Geva as Executive Director in January of 2024," Haskins said in a statement. "In our co-leadership model, I have greatly appreciated our shared theatre aesthetic and focus on organizational culture. Together, we have worked diligently to rebuild Geva from the ongoing impacts of the pandemic shutdown. The staff and I will miss her and wish her all the best success at A.C.T.”