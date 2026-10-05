State investigating Gates police shooting

What led to a fatal police shooting in Gates and who was shot are among the questions that remain unanswered nearly 36 hours after the deadly encounter.

The shooting allegedly occurred around 1 a.m. on at 215 Spencerport Road, according to initial TV news reports. Those reports were largely based on dispatch scanner audio.

The office of Attorney General Letitia James confirmed that it was performing a “preliminary assessment of the matter,” but declined to comment on any specifics. Neither Gates Police Chief Robert Long nor the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, which was reportedly involved in the case, returned a request for comment.

WXXI News has filed a Freedom of Information request for any body-worn camera footage of the shooting.