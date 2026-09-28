Statutory rape allegation preceded RPO youth orchestra conductor's departure. Now he's suing

Jherrard Hardeman was a promising young conductor heralded as a "child prodigy" and "rising star" when the Rochester Philharmonic Orchestra hired the then-25-year-old in 2023.

Little more than two years later, Hardeman's role as assistant conductor and director of the youth orchestra ended quietly but abruptly. Records show the RPO was unsatisfied with his job performance and sought his resignation. By the time he left, he faced a campuswide ban, an allegation of statutory rape involving a 16-year-old and claims that he was using dating apps to pursue students at the Eastman School of Music.

Hardeman denies those allegations, all of which are documented in a defamation lawsuit he has filed against the RPO and the University of Rochester.

"I want the record to show the truth of the matter," Hardeman said in a phone interview. "I didn't do those things that have been rumored about me, and that record needs to be absolutely clear."

Since he has left the RPO, Hardeman has taught studio strings with ROCmusic, but has been turned away from jobs with the Colburn School in Los Angeles, as well as with the Rochester City School District. Those job offers were rescinded at the last second, with Hardeman claiming he was never given a clear reason why. In the case with Colburn, Hardeman claims he had already purchased plane tickets by the time the job offer was taken back.

The story of how Hardeman left the orchestra begins on July 17, 2025, when someone filed a complaint against him with URochester Public Safety, according to his lawsuit. That complaint is not public record, but Hardeman states in the lawsuit that investigator David Cerretto notified him two months later that he was banned from the Eastman School of Music campus and other URochester properties.

On Sept. 29, 2025, Hardeman sent a letter to the URochester Public Safety commander seeking the ban's reversal. In it, he claimed Cerretto informed him that the complaint was due to an allegation of statutory rape. Cerretto interviewed multiple students who claimed Hardeman was flirtatious with women in the community and "swiping on students' profiles,” according to the letter, which was included among the exhibits Hardeman filed with the lawsuit.

Hardeman claimed he had not seen the actual complaint against him, was unaware of what it detailed, nor what the investigation found. A URochester spokesperson declined to comment on any of the allegations against Hardeman.

"The University believes Mr. Hardeman's lawsuit is without merit and will vigorously defend itself through the legal process," a statement from a university spokesperson reads.

A spokesperson for Monroe County District Attorney Brian Green's office confirmed no criminal prosecution had begun against Hardeman. And a spokesperson for the Rochester Police Department confirmed there had not been any criminal complaints made against Hardeman.

The investigation was not the university’s only concern, however.

Hardeman claims in the lawsuit that he met with the orchestra's legal counsel Maureen Bass on Aug. 8, and that Bass allegedly advised him to resign, citing insufficient progress in meeting performance goals.

Several weeks later, orchestra leadership issued a letter to staff, stating Hardeman was no longer associated with the orchestra. And Bass wrote to Hardeman that it was her understanding he had resigned.

"Given the nature of your profession, the RPO believed this course of action (resignation) would be in your best interest and would offer a respectful and practical path forward for both you and the organization," Bass wrote in a letter dated Aug. 29.

But Hardeman claims he never resigned from his position. The bulk of exchanges with Hardeman from orchestra staff note issues with his performance, including a performance review that states he had issues with punctuality, rehearsals, and communication, among other things. But no exchanges with Hardeman note any allegations regarding sexual misconduct.

The university, in its motion to dismiss the complaint, also denies ever publicly stating anything about the accusations against Hardeman.

However, Hardeman, in the lawsuit, claims orchestra staff and colleagues had regularly made comments about his alleged behavior. For example, a violinist in the orchestra is alleged to have told a member of the Spokane, Washington, orchestra that "Jherrard was fired for being inappropriate with kids and inappropriate texting." Another person was accused of telling the director of ROCmusic that Hardeman was "sleeping around with Eastman students and the Black Students Union."

Hardeman alleges such statements stunted his ability to get a new job — including to conduct the Rochester City School District's high school Citywide Orchestra, a position he claims he had initially been offered.

In a letter informing him of the district’s decision, RCSD executive director of arts Rebecca Fox makes no mention of any allegations. Fox instead states Hardeman was denied due to a "commitment to maintaining a safe and supportive environment for all students, families, and community members."

The Rochester City School District did not return a request for comment. Nor did the Colburn School, which had also allegedly rescinded a job offer for Hardeman.

Earlier this month, Hardeman did an interview with WROC's Theresa Marsenburg, in which he alleged that he had faced retaliation from the orchestra over his progressive music choices.

That claim is never mentioned in his complaint. Hardeman, in an interview with WXXI, also did not repeat that allegation, instead stating he did not know why the orchestra moved to sever ties with him.

"I don't want to jump to conclusions about their motivations behind anything," Hardeman said. "I think that they deserve a chance to be heard, and I don't want them to do to others what seems to have been done to me."

Hardeman is requesting a jury trial, seeking compensation including punitive damages, and a public declaration by the orchestra that he did not resign from his job.