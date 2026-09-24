Free Fishing Day on Sept. 26 allows anglers to fish license-free in NYS fresh waters

Anglers can fish license-free in New York state's fresh waters this Saturday, Sept. 26, one of the state's designated Free Fishing Days.

The fishing license requirement is waived for residents and non-residents. All other fishing regulations still apply.

“Fishing in New York is better than ever,” state Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Amanda Lefton said in a statement. “Whether it’s chasing salmon on a Great Lakes tributary, pursuing bass on a scenic lake, or casting a line in a local stream, there’s something here for everyone."

This Saturday's Free Fishing Day coincides with National Hunting and Fishing Day. The last Free Fishing Day of the year is scheduled for Veterans Day on Wednesday, Nov. 11.