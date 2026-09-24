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Connections

Coming up: WXXI at 60: Celebrating the past while looking to the future; The story of Rochester civil rights legend Constance Mitchell

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 24, 2026 at 8:29 AM EDT
Multi-colored stripes and white and yellow lettering on a black background. The lettering spells out WXXI, your public media home for 60 years and est. 1966.

12:00: WXXI at 60: Celebrating the past while looking to the future

1:00: Special rebroadcast: The story of Rochester civil rights legend Constance Mitchell

WXXI is celebrating its 60th anniversary. We've been asking the community, "What do you want from your public media in the future?" We share some of the answers, along with stories from the history of public media in the Rochester/Finger Lakes region. In studio:

  • John Andres, Sunday morning host of WXXI Classical
  • Marianne Carberry, Saturday afternoon host of WXXI Classical, who has worked at the station since 1977
  • Cara Rager, director of early learning at WXXI Public Media
  • Chris Hastings, president and CEO of WXXI Public Media

Then in our second hour, our series on local history continues with a special rebroadcast about a children's book. "Constance Mitchell Stands Up" tells the story of one of Rochester's most notable activists. Illustrated by local artist Shawn Dunwoody and co-written by Leslie C. Youngblood, Walter Cooper, Shane Wiegand, and Mitchell's daughter, Constance Mitchell-Jefferson, the book tells Mitchell's story and highlights her pioneering civil rights work. Our guests talk about her life and the accomplishments that they believe everyone in our community should know. Our guests:

  • Constance Mitchell-Jefferson, Constance Mitchell's daughter and co-author of "Constance Mitchell Stands Up"
  • Leslie C. Youngblood, co-author of "Constance Mitchell Stands Up"
  • Shawn Dunwoody, artists and illustrator for "Constance Mitchell Stands Up"
  • Shane Wiegand, co-author of "Constance Mitchell Stands Up" and co-director of Our Local History

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

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