Preparing Ukrainians for life after war
How can Ukrainians best prepare for a post-war future?
It's a question we address in the first half of the hour with guests from the Open World Program. The professional exchange initiative is meant to bolster understanding and cooperation between Ukraine and the U.S.
Our guests this hour discuss how they envision education and technology will play a role in Ukraine's future. We also address what Ukrainians need most at this stage of the war, including medical supplies.
In the second half of the conversation, we turn our attention to Rochester, where a nonprofit organization is helping Ukrainian refugees access housing.
In studio:
- Kseniia Verhal, Ph.D., deputy director of the Educational and Research Institute of Information Technologies and Robotics at National University Yuri Kondratyuk Poltava Polytechnic
- Mariia Yurina, head of international relations at Protez Foundation and facilitator of the Open World Program under the Congressional Office for International Leadership
- Harlan D. Calkins, president of the Ukrainian Housing Foundation
- Tracy Kroft, member of the advisory board for the Ukrainian Housing Foundation and chief development officer for Catholic Charities
- Daria Partika, Ukrainian refugee