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Connections
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Connections

Preparing Ukrainians for life after war

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 23, 2026 at 3:13 PM EDT
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has long blonde hair and is wearing a short-sleeved black shirt and beaded necklace; a woman at center has long brown hair and is wearing a navy blazer over a white top; a balding man at right is sitting with his back to the camera and wearing a navy shirt.
Julie Williams
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WXXI News
Kseniia Verhal and Mariia Yurina with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, September 23, 2026
WXXI News

How can Ukrainians best prepare for a post-war future?

It's a question we address in the first half of the hour with guests from the Open World Program. The professional exchange initiative is meant to bolster understanding and cooperation between Ukraine and the U.S.

Our guests this hour discuss how they envision education and technology will play a role in Ukraine's future. We also address what Ukrainians need most at this stage of the war, including medical supplies.

In the second half of the conversation, we turn our attention to Rochester, where a nonprofit organization is helping Ukrainian refugees access housing.

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams