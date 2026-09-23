Preparing Ukrainians for life after war

WXXI News

How can Ukrainians best prepare for a post-war future?

It's a question we address in the first half of the hour with guests from the Open World Program. The professional exchange initiative is meant to bolster understanding and cooperation between Ukraine and the U.S.

Our guests this hour discuss how they envision education and technology will play a role in Ukraine's future. We also address what Ukrainians need most at this stage of the war, including medical supplies.

In the second half of the conversation, we turn our attention to Rochester, where a nonprofit organization is helping Ukrainian refugees access housing.

In studio:

