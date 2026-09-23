Harvest Festival set for Saturday at Northampton Park

Monroe County's new Harvest Festival is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Northampton Park in Ogden.

The free event includes activities such as scarecrow making, tractor rides, and interactive agricultural activities with the Cornell Cooperative Extension. There will also be a petting zoo with animals from Springdale Farm.

The Harvest Fest Trail Races hosted by Medved Running and Walking Outfitters start at 9:30 a.m. They'll hold a one-mile race and a five-mile race. Runners can sign up online.

