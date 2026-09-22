Communities get climate action grants from Monroe County

Monroe County has awarded more than $100,000 to 10 communities through its first round of Community Climate Action Fund grants.

The grants will be used for nine projects ranging from expanding trails and planting trees to installing electric vehicle chargers and transitioning parks maintenance operations to electric-powered equipment. All of the grants are conditioned on local matching funds.

County lawmakers approved and created the fund earlier this year to help further the second phase of its Climate Action Plan. The first phase focused on reducing the county's greenhouse gas emissions, while this phase is focused on cutting emissions from county homes, businesses, and organizations.

Here's who the grants went to and what they are using the money for:

