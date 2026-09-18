Capitol Conversations: Bureau reporters break down the latest

Worries over AI and data centers are cropping up in campaigns this election season, and it’s not fitting easily on the political spectrum.

A recent ad by U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler, R-New York, attacks his Democratic opponent, Cait Conley, for saying during a forum that data centers are all but inevitable. But Conley supports Gov. Kathy Hochul’s one-year moratorium on data centers; Lawler does not.

Hochul is also touting the new utility rebate checks that will be sent out beginning Sept. 21, while her Republican opponent, Bruce Blakeman, is calling the $200 checks “peanuts” in relation to soaring bills.

And the state Board of Regents voted to phase out Regents exams as a requirement for graduation, beginning in 2028.

The New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind and Samuel King discuss those developments at the Capitol.