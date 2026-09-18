12:00: Changes to the Rochester music scene

1:00: Special rebroadcast: 'Funny Stuff: How Comedy Shaped American History'

Abilene Bar and Lounge will close after nearly two decades of hosting live music in Rochester. And the Hi Fi Lounge in Brighton is up for sale after 40 years. It opened in 1986 as The CD Exchange. Speaking of CDs, they’re making a comeback. The Washington Post reports that CD sales grew faster than vinyl in the past year, with many fans preferring the audio quality of compact discs. We discuss what’s changing, what’s evolving, and why Abilene is not the only live music venue to close this year. Our guests:



Danny Deutsch, owner of Abilene Bar and Lounge

Mark Kaidy, owner and operator of the Hi Fi Lounge

Hannah Maier, music director of The Route and lead singer and guitarist of the country band, Candy

Then in our second hour, we wrap this week of special rebroadcasts about books with a discussion about comedy. What are the some of the most culturally significant pieces of comedy in American history? A Marx Brothers film? A Carol Burnett sketch? An infamous puffy shirt? The initial question inspires further questions: what qualifies as an important reflection of our society; how well known does the material need to be; does staying power matter? From vaudeville performers to satirists like Mark Twain to sitcoms like "Seinfeld, "Funny Stuff: How Comedy Shaped American History" explores the way comedy shapes how we see each other as humans and as Americans. The book is a collaboration between the Smithsonian Institution and the National Comedy Center. In this special rebroadcast, we discuss some of the best comedy of all time — and its impact — with center director Journey Gunderson.



Journey Gunderson, executive director of the National Comedy Center

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.