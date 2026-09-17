State scraps Regents exam requirement. What does it mean for students?

WXXI News

The New York State Board of Regents voted this week to eliminate Regents exams as a graduation requirement.

The move has stirred debate, with some leaders in higher education saying that the exams were never a good use of students’ time. Meanwhile, critics say they worry that the state is lowering its standards.

What went into the decision? And what do the changes mean for students and educators? We welcome two members of the New York State Board of Regents.

In studio:

