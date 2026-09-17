Potential measles exposure at airport reported

People who were at the Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport on Sept. 8 or 13 may have been exposed to measles.

Monroe County health department officials said Thursday that people who have since tested positive for measles passed through the airport on those days on their way to other destinations.

Any county residents who were on flights affected by the potential exposure and require specific guidance will be contacted individually by the county's health department.

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory disease, but the risk of illness is considered to be low for people who are vaccinated or previously had the disease.

Those at highest risk include pregnant women, people who are immunocompromised, infants, and adults who either have not been vaccinated or have not had measles.

Symptoms appear in 10 to 12 days after exposure but can take as long as 21 days to develop.

Anyone who was inside the airport between 3:20 and 6 p.m. Sept. 8 and/or between 11:20 p.m. Sept. 13 and 2 a.m. Sept. 14, is being asked to abide by the following protocols:

If you were potentially exposed on Sept. 8, monitor for signs and symptoms of measles through Tuesday, Sept. 29.

If you were potentially exposed on Sept. 13/14, monitor for signs and symptoms of measles through Monday, Oct. 5.

If you do not know your vaccination status, contact your healthcare provider or the health department to determine next steps.

If you do become ill, you should:



Seek medical care immediately. Contact your healthcare provider or nearest emergency department before seeking care to avoid exposing others to illness.

Do not go to work, school or other public places.

Notify the local health department about your possible exposure to measles. Residents of Monroe County should call (585) 753-5555.

To learn more about measles, click here.