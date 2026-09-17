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Connections

State scraps Regents exam requirement. What does it mean for students?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 17, 2026 at 8:50 AM EDT
This stock image shows a student holding a pencil and taking an examination.
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12:00: State scraps Regents exam requirement. What does it mean for students?

1:00: Special rebroadcast: Author Kyle Semmel on his debut novel, 'The Book of Losman'

The New York State Board of Regents voted this week to eliminate Regents exams as a graduation requirement. The move has stirred debate, with some leaders in higher education saying that the exams were never a good use of students’ time. Meanwhile, critics say they worry that the state is lowering its standards. What went into the decision? And what do the changes mean for students and educators? We welcome two members of the New York State Board of Regents. In studio:

  • Adrian Hale, New York State Regent
  • Wade Norwood, New York State Regent

Then in our second hour, we continue our series of special rebroadcasts with authors about some of the most interesting books we've had on the show. In this episode, we talk with local author and translator Kyle Semmel about his debut novel, “The Book of Losman." The novel follows Daniel Losman, an American working as a book translator in Copenhagen who goes to great lengths to cure his Tourette syndrome. The work is fiction, but Semmel says some pieces of the story are true to his own life. We talk with Semmel about the book and his craft. Our guest:

  • Kyle Semmel, author of "The Book of Losman"

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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