A Penfield man accused of killing his mother in their home is being held without bail on murder and theft charges.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office arrested 39-year-old Joseph Petrella and charged him with second-degree murder, second-degree burglary, and petit larceny.

The charges came after an investigation that began Sunday afternoon, when Monroe County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a residence on Ewald Drive in Penfield for a burglary report.

The office says that deputies spoke with Petrella, who lives in a neighboring property. He allowed them to enter his home, where they found his mother, 60-year-old Amy Hogan, dead.