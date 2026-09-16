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Connections

SUNY Brockport's new president on preparing students for the future

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 16, 2026 at 8:08 AM EDT
A yellow and green SUNY Brockport logo
Provided

12:00: SUNY Brockport's new president on preparing students for the future

1:00: Special rebroadcast: Author Steve Jordan and his book, 'The Historic House Handbook'

We welcome the new president of SUNY Brockport, Dawn Meza Soufleris, Ph.D. A three-time SUNY graduate, Meza Soufleris has worked in higher education for more than three decades. She began her new position in July. We talk with her about a range of issues, including what colleges and universities are teaching, how to prepare students for the future, her vision for SUNY Brockport, and more.

  • Dawn Meza Soufleris, Ph.D., president of SUNY Brockport

Then in our second hour, we continue our series of special rebroadcasts about books. In this episode, maintaining and repairing old homes requires sensitivity, a commitment to preserving historic characteristics, and an understanding of modern functionality. Author and restoration expert Steve Jordan provides guidance for homeowners in his book, "The Historic House Handbook: A Sensitive Guide for Old-House Living." This hour, we talk with him about what homeowners need to know: design concepts; material availability; and how to navigate difficult decisions. We also hear from local homeowners about how they've revitalized their old homes. Our guests:

  • Steve Jordan, author of "The Historic House Handbook: A Sensitive Guide for Old-House Living" and historic preservation and window restoration expert
  • Megan Klem, director of preservation services for the Landmark Society of Western New York
  • Bradley Huber, Irondequoit resident and old house DIYer
  • Ellen Olah, Rochester resident who is restoring her 1870s home

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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