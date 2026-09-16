Enrollment in Dolly Parton's Imagination Library grows since her death

Since her death last month, Dolly Parton's Imagination Library has seen a surge in enrollment, according to some local chapters around the country, including one here in Rochester.

The program sends free, specially selected books to children at their homes until they reach their fifth birthday.

Locally, 318 children have signed up since the singer-songwriter's death on Aug. 25.

"Between news coverage and just people knowing Dolly and hearing more about the program, I think that's definitely helped," said Lindsey Dailey, who coordinates the local chapter at United Way of Greater Rochester. "We also have been attending many local events in the city of Rochester, giving out registration forms to families."

Pediatrician Matt Present launched the Rochester chapter in the spring of 2022 as a pilot program. By December of that year, there were 800 participating families.

United Way took over the chapter this past April. According to Dailey, 5,283 children are now enrolled. That represents about 42% of preschoolers in the city.

"It's so imperative for children to be exposed to books at a young age, and not only for the exposure for the literacy, but also that connection piece with their families," Dailey said. "You know, being able to sit down and just look through a book together. It brings people together. It brings families together."

United Way is holding fundraisers to support the growing program. Parton's nonprofit covers administrative, warehouse and technology costs, with local chapters paying for the books and mailing fees.

Parton began the Imagination Library in 1995 to instill a love of reading among young children in her home county in East Tennessee. It now has chapters across the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and Australia.