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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Bills fans shell out for new stadium. Is it worth it?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 15, 2026 at 1:48 PM EDT
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short brown hair and is wearing a navy polo shirt; a balding man at right is wearing eyeglasses and a light blue button-down shirt.
1 of 4  — Scott Pitoniak with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Scott Pitoniak with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, September 15, 2026
David Griffin / WXXI News
A man with a greying beard stands outside wearing dark sunglasses, a Buffalo Bills knit hat and a red, white and blue shirt.
2 of 4  — Jordan Carpenter.jpg
Jordan Carpenter
Provided
A man with short brown hair and a brown beard stands outside in a parking lot wearing a Buffalo Bills jersey and dark sunglasses.
3 of 4  — Nick Martin.jpeg
Nick Martin
Provided
A balding man stands outside by the open tailgate of a van while wearing a Buffalo Bills jersey and sunglasses.
4 of 4  — Steve Royer
Steve Royer
Provided
WXXI News

The Buffalo Bills officially open their new stadium Thursday night.

By some measures, it is the most expensive fan experience in the entire league. Is it worth it?

Governor Kathy Hochul told WHEC that while some fans might not be able to afford to go to the stadium, they're just happy the state stepped in with taxpayer money to keep the Bills in Western New York.

We discuss the fan experience with a longtime sports journalist and season ticket holders.

Our guests:

  • Scott Pitoniak, best-selling author, nationally honored journalist, and longtime sportswriter
  • Jordan Carpenter, Bills fan and season ticket holder
  • Nick Martin, Bills fan and season ticket holder
  • Steve Royer, Bills fan and Field Club member

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams