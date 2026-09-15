Bills fans shell out for new stadium. Is it worth it?
1 of 4 — Scott Pitoniak with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Scott Pitoniak with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, September 15, 2026
David Griffin / WXXI News
2 of 4 — Jordan Carpenter.jpg
Jordan Carpenter
Provided
3 of 4 — Nick Martin.jpeg
Nick Martin
Provided
4 of 4 — Steve Royer
Steve Royer
Provided
The Buffalo Bills officially open their new stadium Thursday night.
By some measures, it is the most expensive fan experience in the entire league. Is it worth it?
Governor Kathy Hochul told WHEC that while some fans might not be able to afford to go to the stadium, they're just happy the state stepped in with taxpayer money to keep the Bills in Western New York.
We discuss the fan experience with a longtime sports journalist and season ticket holders.
Our guests:
- Scott Pitoniak, best-selling author, nationally honored journalist, and longtime sportswriter
- Jordan Carpenter, Bills fan and season ticket holder
- Nick Martin, Bills fan and season ticket holder
- Steve Royer, Bills fan and Field Club member