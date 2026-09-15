Bills fans shell out for new stadium. Is it worth it?

WXXI News

The Buffalo Bills officially open their new stadium Thursday night.

By some measures, it is the most expensive fan experience in the entire league. Is it worth it?

Governor Kathy Hochul told WHEC that while some fans might not be able to afford to go to the stadium, they're just happy the state stepped in with taxpayer money to keep the Bills in Western New York.

We discuss the fan experience with a longtime sports journalist and season ticket holders.

Our guests:

