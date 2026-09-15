City seeks residents' input on budget priorities

The city of Rochester is seeking residents’ input on its next budget.

This is the kickoff to the city budgeting process. The mayor typically releases a budget proposal in May, for the fiscal year beginning July 1. Residents can help set priorities through an online survey that has been a regular process the administration has gone through since Evans took office. The survey will remain open through Nov. 9.

The city also has scheduled a series of in-person outreach events:

Community Resource Fair, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, at 63 Thomas St.

ROC the Block Community Employment Fair, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Parcel 5, 285 E. Main St.

MVP Healthcare Fall Festival, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Parcel 5.

Westside Farmers Market, 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 6, in the St. Monica’s Church parking lot, 831 Genesee St.

The Rochester Public Market, 8:30 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 10, 280 N. Union St.

Residents also can sign up on the city's website for the annual telephone town hall scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 26.