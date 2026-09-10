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U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand sees attorney registration suspended

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By WAMC News
Published September 10, 2026 at 5:09 PM EDT
New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand in Cohoes, NY
WAMC
/
Ashley Hupfl
New York Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, pictured in Cohoes, New York in 2023, hasn't practiced law since 2005, when she launched a run for Congress.

U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand is suspended from practicing law in New York State after a court decision Thursday.

As first reported by the Albany Times-Union and confirmed by WAMC, Gillibrand was one of more than 1,000 attorneys suspended by a New York State appeals court judge for failing to file registration paperwork.

That paperwork is supposed to be filed every two years on an attorney's birthday. State rules allow for a 30-day grace period.

Gillibrand was admitted to the bar in January 1991, according to state records. She worked as a practicing attorney at two New York City-based law firms from 1991 to 2005, when she left to campaign for Congress.

WAMC has reached out to Gillibrand's office for comment.
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