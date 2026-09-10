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Monroe County approves property tax cut for spouses of fallen officers

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published September 10, 2026 at 1:20 PM EDT

The surviving spouses of fallen police officers are now eligible for a substantial property tax benefit in Monroe County.

County Executive Adam Bello today signed legislation providing a 50 percent tax exemption for the primary residences of spouses of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

Earlier this year, the New York state legislature authorized municipalities to offer this tax break to law enforcement families.

The Monroe County legislature passed the local law unanimously on August 11.

In a statement, legislator Paul Dondorfer said the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is a reminder of the responsibility communities have to recognize the sacrifices made by the families of officers who put themselves in harm's way to protect others. Dondorfer is a Rochester Police Department investigator.
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Beth Adams
Beth Adams is the local host of All Things Considered for WXXI News. She joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams