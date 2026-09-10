Monroe County approves property tax cut for spouses of fallen officers

The surviving spouses of fallen police officers are now eligible for a substantial property tax benefit in Monroe County.

County Executive Adam Bello today signed legislation providing a 50 percent tax exemption for the primary residences of spouses of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

Earlier this year, the New York state legislature authorized municipalities to offer this tax break to law enforcement families.

The Monroe County legislature passed the local law unanimously on August 11.

In a statement, legislator Paul Dondorfer said the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is a reminder of the responsibility communities have to recognize the sacrifices made by the families of officers who put themselves in harm's way to protect others. Dondorfer is a Rochester Police Department investigator.

