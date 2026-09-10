Rochester school district to hold its annual Special Education Resource Fair

The Rochester City School District's special education department and Special Education Parent Advisory Council have scheduled their fourth-annual Special Education Resource Fair for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at School 33 on Webster Avenue.

The fair is for parents and caregivers of RCSD students enrolled in special education, providing an opportunity to learn about available programs and services in the district.

Representatives from the special education department and Parent Advisory Council will be on hand. So will community partners who offer resources that support pre-K to post-secondary students with disabilities.