How advancements in blood cancer research are saving lives
Local clinicians say new research and treatments for blood cancers are helping people live longer, better lives. They say progress made in Rochester has helped people survive years — and even decades — after diagnosis.
We talk with the experts about that research, and we hear from survivors who share their experiences. Our panel also addresses how doctors and patients can best work together to make decisions.
In studio:
- Kah Poh (Melissa) Loh, M.D., M.S., associate professor in the Division of Hematology and Oncology and director of geriatric hematology research at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Carla Casulo, M.D, professor of medicine, hematology, and oncology and the Robert B. Goergen Distinguished Professor in Cancer Care at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Shannon Godlove, blood cancer patient
- Ralph Olney, grateful patient at Wilmot Cancer Institute, member of the advisory board for the Wilmot Cancer Institute, member of the Home Health Care board at UR Medicine, chair of the Wilmot Cancer Institute Discovery Ball, and coordinator of the Wilmot Warrior Weekend