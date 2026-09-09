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Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

How advancements in blood cancer research are saving lives

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 9, 2026 at 3:36 PM EDT
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has shoulder-length dark hair and is wearing eyeglasses, a light grey blazer, red shirt, black pants and black shoes; a bald man front right is wearing a white polo shirt, blue jeans and white sneakers; a woman back left has short blonde hair and is wearing a black-and-white striped sweater over a black shirt; a woman back right has long dark hair and is wearing a black blouse; a balding man at center is wearing eyeglasses, a black button-down shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.
George Yeadon
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WXXI News
(foreground) Kah Poh (Melissa) Loh and Ralph Olney, (background) Shannon Godlove and Carla Casulo with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, September 9, 2026
WXXI News

Local clinicians say new research and treatments for blood cancers are helping people live longer, better lives. They say progress made in Rochester has helped people survive years — and even decades — after diagnosis.

We talk with the experts about that research, and we hear from survivors who share their experiences. Our panel also addresses how doctors and patients can best work together to make decisions.

In studio:

  • Kah Poh (Melissa) Loh, M.D., M.S., associate professor in the Division of Hematology and Oncology and director of geriatric hematology research at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Carla Casulo, M.D, professor of medicine, hematology, and oncology and the Robert B. Goergen Distinguished Professor in Cancer Care at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Shannon Godlove, blood cancer patient
  • Ralph Olney, grateful patient at Wilmot Cancer Institute, member of the advisory board for the Wilmot Cancer Institute, member of the Home Health Care board at UR Medicine, chair of the Wilmot Cancer Institute Discovery Ball, and coordinator of the Wilmot Warrior Weekend  

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams