County warns of measles exposure at Strong hospital

An individual who tested positive for measles visited the Strong Memorial Hospital Emergency Department this week. The hospital said the patient checked into the ED between 11 p.m. Monday and 2 a.m. Tuesday and may have exposed others to the disease. The person is not a resident of Monroe County.

The Monroe County Department of Public Health and Strong Memorial Hospital said they are reviewing records of patients who were in the Emergency Department during that time period. Officials said patients without documented evidence of immunity are being contacted by either the hospital or the county health department, as appropriate.

Officials say anyone else who was in the Emergency Department during the exposure period should monitor for signs and symptoms of measles through Sept. 28.