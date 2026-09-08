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Campaign aims to create united local resistance to ICE

WXXI News | By Jose Sandoval
Published September 8, 2026 at 11:47 PM EDT
Luis Torres, president of Metro Justice, speaks Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, on the steps of the Monroe County Office Building during launch of the "Protect Our Neighbors" campaign seeking a united resistance to the federal immigration enforcement crackdown.
Jose Sandoval
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WXXI News
Luis Torres, president of Metro Justice, speaks Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, on the steps of the Monroe County Office Building during launch of the "Protect Our Neighbors" campaign seeking a united resistance to the federal immigration enforcement crackdown.

A coalition of community members and nonprofit advocacy groups are calling on Monroe County to join in local resistance to the federal immigration enforcement crackdown.

The "Protect Our Neighbors" campaign launched Tuesday in a response to increase immigration activity in the region and nationally. Organizers rallied on the steps of the Monroe County Office Building, led by representatives of Metro Justice, a grassroots organization dedicated to social, economic, and racial justice in Rochester.

"We may not obstruct federal enforcement, but that doesn't mean we cannot take every single opportunity to make it clear that their work of fear has no place here," said Metro Justice President Luis Torres.

This stock image depicts a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement badge pinned on a black jacket.
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Numbers have doubled across the region since Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin took the reins in March.

The groups, also including RocDSA, are calling on the county Legislature to legally limit its support for federal immigration enforcement. Among their demands are prohibiting informal cooperation between the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and federal immigration authorities and prohibiting organizations that receive county funding from entering into contracts with ICE or U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The sheriffs current policy restricts deputies' involvement with federal immigration authorities and expressly states that the department does not get involved in civil immigration enforcement.

Total ICE arrests across upstate topped 600 in July, as recent months have brought a surge of enforcement — doubling arrest totals with four of every five cases involving people with no criminal history.
Local News
Jose Sandoval
Jose reports on Latino communities in the Finger Lakes region for WXXI News as a Report for America corps member.
See stories by Jose Sandoval