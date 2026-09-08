© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Julio Sáenz, the 2026 Rochester Hispanic Business Person of the Year

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 8, 2026 at 8:55 AM EDT
A smiling man with short dark hair wears a bright blue blazer, white button-down shirt and tie.
Provided image

12:00: Julio Sáenz, the 2026 Rochester Hispanic Business Person of the Year

1:00: Special rebroadcast - Wes Miles of Ra Ra Riot

The Rochester Hispanic Business Association has named WXXI Chief Content Officer Julio Sáenz its 2026 Hispanic Business Person of the Year. The award celebrates Sáenz’s impact at WXXI and other local organizations, as well as his work elevating local Hispanic history and culture. This hour, Sáenz and representatives from the association join us to discuss how Hispanic businesses and business leaders are contributing to the local economy, the challenges they face, and how they see the landscape changing as they help train the next generation of leaders. In studio:

  • Julio Sáenz, chief content officer for WXXI Public Media and the Rochester Hispanic Business Association's 2026 Hispanic Business Person of the Year
  • Orlando Rivera, chair of the Rochester Hispanic Business Association Board and host of the 2026 Hispanic Business Person of the Year celebration
  • Mercedes Vazquez Simmons, Monroe County Legislator and the Rochester Hispanic Business Association's 2016 Hispanic Business Person of the Year

Then in our second hour, the frontman of the band behind the “Connections” theme song joins us in this special rebroadcast. Ra Ra Riot has roots in the Finger Lakes and Western and Central New York. Its song, “Shadowcasting,” has been the Connections theme since 2014, but the Ra Ra Riot resume has plenty more to enjoy. We talk with lead singer Wes Miles about the work of creating music and touring worldwide for almost two decades, and whether this region still feels like a kind of home for the band. We also listen to some of Ra Ra Riot’s newest work and discuss the state of the music industry. Our guests:

  • Wes Miles, founder of Ra Ra Riot
  • Patrick Hosken, arts reporter for CITY Magazine and Ra Ra Riot fan
  • Adam Gold, Ra Ra Riot fan and owner of Funk 'n Waffles in Syracuse

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.