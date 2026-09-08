12:00: Julio Sáenz, the 2026 Rochester Hispanic Business Person of the Year

1:00: Special rebroadcast - Wes Miles of Ra Ra Riot

The Rochester Hispanic Business Association has named WXXI Chief Content Officer Julio Sáenz its 2026 Hispanic Business Person of the Year. The award celebrates Sáenz’s impact at WXXI and other local organizations, as well as his work elevating local Hispanic history and culture. This hour, Sáenz and representatives from the association join us to discuss how Hispanic businesses and business leaders are contributing to the local economy, the challenges they face, and how they see the landscape changing as they help train the next generation of leaders. In studio:



Julio Sáenz, chief content officer for WXXI Public Media and the Rochester Hispanic Business Association's 2026 Hispanic Business Person of the Year

Orlando Rivera, chair of the Rochester Hispanic Business Association Board and host of the 2026 Hispanic Business Person of the Year celebration

Mercedes Vazquez Simmons, Monroe County Legislator and the Rochester Hispanic Business Association's 2016 Hispanic Business Person of the Year

Then in our second hour, the frontman of the band behind the “Connections” theme song joins us in this special rebroadcast. Ra Ra Riot has roots in the Finger Lakes and Western and Central New York. Its song, “Shadowcasting,” has been the Connections theme since 2014, but the Ra Ra Riot resume has plenty more to enjoy. We talk with lead singer Wes Miles about the work of creating music and touring worldwide for almost two decades, and whether this region still feels like a kind of home for the band. We also listen to some of Ra Ra Riot’s newest work and discuss the state of the music industry. Our guests:



Wes Miles, founder of Ra Ra Riot

Patrick Hosken, arts reporter for CITY Magazine and Ra Ra Riot fan

Adam Gold, Ra Ra Riot fan and owner of Funk 'n Waffles in Syracuse

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.