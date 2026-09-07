Rochester invites youths to aid in climate action planning

Rochester will work with local youths to leave a better, cleaner world for them and future generations.

The city has been chosen to participate in the Youth Climate Action Fund. The initiative through Bloomberg Philanthropies aims to fund local climate solutions.

Young teams of two or more, ages 15 to 24, can apply for up to $5,000 to make their ideas happen. They need to match one of Rochester's four Climate Action themes, according to a release from city leadership:



Protect: Neighborhood resilience and safety, including efforts to address flooding, extreme heat and other climate risks.

Neighborhood resilience and safety, including efforts to address flooding, extreme heat and other climate risks. Thrive: Healthy homes, energy affordability and public health, including energy efficiency, clean air and lower utility costs.

Healthy homes, energy affordability and public health, including energy efficiency, clean air and lower utility costs. Connect: Safe and reliable transportation, including efforts to make getting around Rochester safer, more affordable and low carbon.

Safe and reliable transportation, including efforts to make getting around Rochester safer, more affordable and low carbon. Grow: Jobs, workforce development and the local economy, including clean energy, waste reduction, sustainable development and opportunities for local businesses.

Teams may also collaborate with partner organizations. Those looking for project examples, eligibility requirements, and information about Rochester's wider climate action plan can visit the City of Rochester Youth Climate Action Fund page here.