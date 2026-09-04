Five confirmed tornadoes touched down during Wednesdays storms

The National Weather Service has confirmed that Wednesday's storms included at least five tornadoes.

The service’s Buffalo office says a tornado in the town of Alexander in Genesee County had maximum wind speeds of 110 miles per hour. One in the town of Shelby, just outside of Medina in Orleans County, had maximum wind speeds of 105 miles per hour. So did one in Olcott, Niagara County.

Separately, the Binghamton office of the National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes in Seneca County. One in the town of Fayette had maximum wind speeds of 115 miles per hour and one near Waterloo maxed out at 95 miles per hour.