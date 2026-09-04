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Five confirmed tornadoes touched down during Wednesdays storms

WXXI News | By Jeremy Moule
Published September 4, 2026 at 9:39 AM EDT

The National Weather Service has confirmed that Wednesday's storms included at least five tornadoes.

The service’s Buffalo office says a tornado in the town of Alexander in Genesee County had maximum wind speeds of 110 miles per hour. One in the town of Shelby, just outside of Medina in Orleans County, had maximum wind speeds of 105 miles per hour. So did one in Olcott, Niagara County.

Separately, the Binghamton office of the National Weather Service confirmed two tornadoes in Seneca County. One in the town of Fayette had maximum wind speeds of 115 miles per hour and one near Waterloo maxed out at 95 miles per hour.
Local News
Jeremy Moule
Jeremy Moule is a deputy editor with WXXI News. He also covers Monroe County.
See stories by Jeremy Moule