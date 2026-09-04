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Connections

A 'life-changing' trip: Local teens discuss their experiences in Ghana

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 4, 2026 at 2:28 AM EDT
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12:00: A 'life-changing' trip: Local teens discuss their experiences in Ghana

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions': Want some inspa? Take our new words in the dictionary quiz

A group of local teenagers recently returned from a birthright trip to Ghana. The young men are part of a program called the Talented Tenth. Leaders say the program's mission is to empower exceptional young men of color by helping them overcome barriers and strengthen their sense of purpose. During their trip, the students learned about Ghana's history and culture, while connecting with their ancestral roots. This hour, they join us in the studio to talk about their experiences and how the trip has affected them.

  • Rita Gaither, Ph.D., founder of Pearl Resources Inc.
  • Donte Jamison, participant in the Talented Tenth program
  • Alan Searles Jr., participant in the Talented Tenth program
  • Isaiah West, participant in the Talented Tenth program

Then in our second hour, we wrap up this week's series of Evan's favorite interviews with a quiz! Dictionary.com's 2025 word of the year was 67 (pronounced six-seven). If you're a member of Gen Z or Gen Alpha, you probably get it — and you might be smirking that many adults don't understand what it means. According to Dictionary.com, the term experienced a dramatic rise in popularity during the summer of 2025, and it "has all the hallmarks of brainrot." So what is 67? A what is brainrot? Join us for one of our favorite traditions and take our new words quiz as we explore words added to dictionaries. Our guests:

  • Amanda Chestnut, curator, author, and educator
  • Chris Fanning, deputy director of Writers & Books
  • Linda Sue Park, author

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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