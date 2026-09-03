Seneca Park Zoo honors Haudenosaunee culture and tradition with annual event

Seneca Park Zoo's upcoming " Honoring Haudenosaunee Relationships Day" is about connection and discovery, zoo officials said.

The event takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. It's an entire day of special programming that organizers said will include interactive displays, presentations, and conversations with community members.

Attendees will also discover how animals have influenced Haudenosaunee stories, traditions, and stewardship for generations. The day will begin with a traditional Haudenosaunee Thanksgiving Address by Chris Bethmann (Mohawk/Oneida).

Knighthawks player Zed Williams will do a presentation on lacrosse, which Haudenosaunee people call the Creator's Game. A shell-bead making demonstration will take place throughout the day, and a talk on indigenous environmental stewardship happens at noon.

The zoo is offering a $2 discount cost to guests who self-identify as indigenous on that day.

To purchase tickets, visit this website.