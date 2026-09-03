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Connections

Training future leaders to navigate Rochester's challenges

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 3, 2026 at 1:10 AM EDT
Rochester skyline. (photo by Max Schulte)
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News

12:00: Training future leaders to navigate Rochester's challenges

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions': Jeff VanderMeer on fiction, imagination and our uncertain future

Who are Rochester's future leaders? And how can we train future leaders to guide the community through recent challenges? The question comes at a time when Rochester remains under a gun violence state of emergency. Our guests are from Leadership Rochester. The nonprofit provides leadership training for Rochesterians interested in working cooperatively to strengthen the city. We discuss what that work looks like in this current moment. In studio:

  • Camille Simmons, executive director of Leadership Rochester and president of the Rochester Board of Education
  • Wanda Ridgeway, director of care management for Chisel Collective and executive director of CAPZ
  • Sgt. Justin Collins, Rochester Police Department 
  • Justin Morris, founder and CEO of Untrapped Ministries

Then in our second hour, "Connections Summer Sessions" continues with some of Evan Dawson's favorite interviews. In this special rebroadcast, he talks with Jeff VanderMeer. The author is said to have one of the most inventive minds in American fiction. His books have taken us into dystopian futures, into dark places with strange forces and blurred lines between reality and fantasy. His novel "Annihilation" was the basis for a film starring Natalie Portman and Oscar Isaac. His novel "Borne" and the ecological horror novel "Hummingbird Salamander" have also received critical acclaim. VanderMeer joins us to talk about the value of fiction as a mental exercise at a time when many of us are thinking about how foreboding the future might be.

  • Jeff VanderMeer, author, editor, and literary critic

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

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