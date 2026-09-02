How teachers are preparing to test and assess students in the age of AI
Across the country, high school teachers are rethinking how to assess students – and make sure those students aren’t cheating.
Artificial intelligence programs have forced teachers to reconsider grading and testing. Some are asking students to do all of their scored work in person, by hand. Others are leaning on participation grades.
We talk to local teachers about how they’re handling the challenge.
Our guests:
- George Goga, teacher at Geneva High School and adjunct professor of English and education at SUNY Geneseo
- Lily Tym, teaching assistant at Geneva High School
- Julie Kopp, curriculum and assessment coach at Brighton Central School District