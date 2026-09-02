© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

How teachers are preparing to test and assess students in the age of AI

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 2, 2026 at 2:27 PM EDT
Four smiling people wearing headphones sit around a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a white blouse, dark pants, and tan shoes; a woman back left has long light brown hair and is wearing a grey sweater; a man back center has short dark hair and a dark mustache and beard and is wearing a white button-down shirt under a grey suit coat; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing glasses, a blue button-down shirt, jeans, and grey and blue sneakers
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Julie Kopp, (background) Lily Tym, and George Goga with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, September 2, 2026
WXXI News

Across the country, high school teachers are rethinking how to assess students – and make sure those students aren’t cheating.

Artificial intelligence programs have forced teachers to reconsider grading and testing. Some are asking students to do all of their scored work in person, by hand. Others are leaning on participation grades.

We talk to local teachers about how they’re handling the challenge.

Our guests:

  • George Goga, teacher at Geneva High School and adjunct professor of English and education at SUNY Geneseo
  • Lily Tym, teaching assistant at Geneva High School
  • Julie Kopp, curriculum and assessment coach at Brighton Central School District

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams