Storms are expected tonight, and some may be severe

Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and tonight.

WXXI meteorologist Josh Nichols said some may be severe with heavy rain, damaging wind gusts and hail.

"And I wouldn't be shocked if there was an isolated tornado," he said.

Flash flooding is also a possibility, with more than an inch of rain expected in some spots.

Nichols said the expected time frame to watch for the bulk of the storms is between 7 p.m. and 1 a.m.