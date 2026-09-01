New licensing requirement for cosmetology students in NYS
Cosmetology students in New York state must now learn how to style different hair types and textures after a new licensing requirement went into effect on Tuesday.
The updated curriculum includes hair care and styling techniques commonly used with textured hair.
New York Secretary of State Walter Mosley says the changes are meant to ensure salons won't turn away or poorly serve Black clients.
The changes will not increase the number of hours required to obtain a cosmetology license.